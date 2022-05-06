See you 6th May 2022
We'll be judging and crowning Britain's Best Cheese
Celebrating the Best of British & Irish Cheese
The Virtual Cheese Awards was launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to promote and celebrate the fantastic British cheese industry in their time of great need. In 2020 the Virtual Cheese Awards were the only ones to take place.
Although the 2020 Awards were organised very quickly, it still attracted over 300 entries and helped raise awareness of some fantastic British cheeses and the people who make them. All the profits from the event were donated to support cheesemakers and farming charities.
Manufacturers and consumers alike loved the modern format that allowed them watch the judging live and get instant feedback.
Our purpose and mission is:
- To create a sustainable, inclusive and transparent virtual cheese awards that support and celebrate British and Irish cheesemakers, from the grassroots up
- Create an online cheese awards that is focused on celebrating the diversity and quality of British and Irish dairy as well as nurturing talent to help promote a sustainable and thriving industry to consumers
- Generate publicity and awareness for the entrants
- Provide detailed and transparent feedback to cheese producers from the industries leading experts
- Support the British and Irish cheese industry by donating profits to charities supporting dairies, farmers and makers
2020 Winners
Renegade Monk, Feltham's Farm
"We would recommend all producers to enter as it gave our business a real boost. We loved the transparency of the judging process which isn’t replicated in any other cheese awards... read more"