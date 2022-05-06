Celebrating the Best of British & Irish Cheese

The Virtual Cheese Awards was launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to promote and celebrate the fantastic British cheese industry in their time of great need. In 2020 the Virtual Cheese Awards were the only ones to take place.

Although the 2020 Awards were organised very quickly, it still attracted over 300 entries and helped raise awareness of some fantastic British cheeses and the people who make them. All the profits from the event were donated to support cheesemakers and farming charities.

Manufacturers and consumers alike loved the modern format that allowed them watch the judging live and get instant feedback.